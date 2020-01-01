'Jamshedpur should be top of the table' - Owen Coyle happy with hardwork and win against Bengaluru

Jamshedpur picked up a hard-fought win over Bengaluru on Monday to climb up to the third place on the Indian Super League (ISL) table.

Stephen Eze's goal in the 79th minute was the decider and it was very similar to Alex Lima's disallowed goal in their last match against FC Goa. In both cases, the ball had crossed the goal line before coming out but Eze's goal stood whereas Lima's strike against Goa was cancelled.

When Jamshedpur boss Owen Coyle was asked if Eze's goal was poetic justice for Jamshedpur, he responded, "It wasn't poetic justice. It was nice that the linesman was in a good place and obviously the ball was over the line. There is no poetic justice because we lost three points the other night.

"This team keeps giving us everything we got. What has happened so far, we should have been at the top of the table. The points that were taken from us were in unfortunate circumstances. But this group of players work so hard. The players are taking painkillers and injections before playing because we have a number of injuries. Credit to them for the win and we fully deserved the three points."

Jamshedpur's top scorer Nerijus Valskis has gone three matches without scoring a goal but the club has managed to get six points from those games. Coyle did not want to stress on Valskis' dry run as he felt that the Lithuanian has been doing everything else correctly on the pitch.

"In all fairness, in all of the teams we have played so far, they have kept (Nerijus) Valskis marked. But Valskis is such a wonderful striker. He doesn't have to score goals to contribute to the team. He is just a fantastic player to have on the team and I love working with him. We have continued our association from Chennaiyin and he is just a wonderful all-around player. It takes more than just goals to be a good striker," said the coach.

The former Bolton Wanderers manager did not want to label the Bengaluru game as the team's standout performance this season as he felt that Jamshedpur did equally well against ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa.

"I feel we were outstanding against FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan. We should have been eight games unbeaten. We lost the first game of the season while truth be told we were probably not ready with all the injuries we had in pre-season. Game by game we have steadily improved. We should have got three points on that night against FC Goa.

"Bengaluru are a very good team. They make you work hard and they have got a terrific coach and some very good players. But we still did very well to (answer) the questions we were asked. We had a real flair with many chances. We scored one goal but could have scored two or three. They got one or two chances in the first half but we fully deserve the three points," said the Jamshedpur boss.