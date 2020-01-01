Jamil Malyamungu: KCCA FC confirm exit of former Fufa Big League winner

The custodian is the latest player to leave Kassasiro Boys after failing to dislodge Charles Lukwago from the first team in three years

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) have confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Jamil Malyamungu.

Malyamungu, who joined the 13-time Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions in 2017, becomes the latest player to leave the 2019 league winners.

He joined KCCA as a free agent and signed a three-year deal which has now ended without renewal especially after failing to stamp authority on the first team.

He and Ali Mwirusi played secondary roles at the club last season as coach Mike Mutebi preferred Charles Lukwago as his first-choice goalkeeper.

The experienced goalkeeper has previously played for the Ugandan People’s Defence Force (UPDF FC), Water FC and Bugerere FC in the Masaza Cup tournament.

He was key when Maroons won the Fufa Big League title in the 2016/17 season and consequently were promoted to the Premier League alongside Masavu FC and Mbarara City.

Mustapha Kizza is the other player who has left the Kassasiro Boys but will remain at the club on loan from Major League Soccer (MLS) side Montreal Impact until December.

Eric Ssenjobe left for league rivals Police FC while goalkeeper Tom Ikara, who spent a loan stint at Mbarara City last season, has left and joined Police too.

Jackson Nunda exited and has so far been confirmed at top side Uganda Revenue Authority FC (URA FC).

Mike Mutyaba ended his career after he was released by KCCA. Other players who are reportedly set to be released are Nicholas Kasozi, Erisa Ssekisambu, Saddam Juma and Muzamir Mutyaba.

In the ongoing transfer window, the 2019 Caf Champions League participants have already made seven signings. Brian Aheebwa, Samson Kigozi, Charles Lwanga, Ashraf Mugume, Denis Iguma, Bright Anukani and Stefano Mazengo Loro have been confirmed.

Lately, the Kampala-based outfit has not made any new announcement on whether more new players are coming.

Meanwhile, BUL FC have confirmed the signing of five players.

Davis Mutebi, Kenneth Kibaale, Peter Onzima, Paul Mbaziira and Douglas Bithum are the stars who have joined the Jinja club that is coached by Arthur Kyesmira.

Mutebi and Mbaziira have been signed with two-year deals each whereas Onzima, Bithum and Kibaale have been handed one-year contracts each.

He has been brought on board to compete with Sanon Mulabi and Abdul Kimera. The goalkeeping department is under a former Uganda international James Magala.

“I am very happy to join BUL FC family, I have come to win trophies and push harder as a player,” Mutebi said as was quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“As I aim for a place on the national team, I will do what it takes to help the club achieve their goals so the fans should expect a lot from me.

“I thank the management of the club for trusting me.”

Mbaziira, Bithum and Kibaale have been signed from Edgar’s Youth Academy.