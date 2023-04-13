James Rodriguez has Olympiacos contract TERMINATED after just eight months with 2014 World Cup star now a free agent

James Rodriguez's contract with Olympiacos has been terminated within eight months with the 2014 World Cup star now a free agent.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Real Madrid star, 31, joined the Greek outfit at the beginning of the 2022-23 season and went on to make 23 appearances for the club. During his eight-month stay at the club, he scored five goals and provided six assists before his contract was terminated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although the midfielder has not played since February with an injury he could be soon seen in action, as according to AS, Turkish giants Galatasaray and Besiktas have already got in touch with him.

WHAT THEY SAID: The club announced the termination with a tweet that read: "Olympiacos FC and James Rodriguez have decided to terminate their cooperation. James will always be part of our club and a member of the "red-and-white" family. We want to thank him for his service and we wish him every success in the future."

WHAT NEXT? Rodriguez would hope he soon signs a deal with either Galatasaray or Besiktas which would pave the way for him to return to the pitch.