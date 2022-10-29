James not giving up hope of making England's World Cup squad despite 'slow' recovery

- James out with knee injury
- Doubtful for World Cup
- Says recovery is going slowly
WHAT HAPPENED? James is facing a race against time to be fit for the World Cup after sustaining a serious knee injury against AC Milan in the Champions League on October 11. The 22-year-old was originally ruled out for eight weeks by Chelsea but the defender has vowed to do all he can to be fit in time.
WHAT THEY SAID: "I need to keep working hard over the next few weeks and see where I am on call-up day," he told The Sun. "I will try and not rule myself out. It is still slow and in the early stages. I have been in rehab for two weeks, so I am still taking it day-by-day. The Chelsea medical staff have not given me a percentage of my chance of being back for the World Cup. It is down to how I feel closer to the time and how stable it is."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: James' injury is an issue for England manager Gareth Southgate as the Chelsea full-back would have been in the squad and also a likely starter for the Three Lions in Qatar. Southgate may also be without another right-back, Kyle Walker, for the tournament as the Manchester City defender is sidelined with a groin injury.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty ImagesGettyGetty
DID YOU KNOW? Reece James is the youngest Chelsea player ever to both score and assist a goal in the same Champions League game.
WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Southgate will name his 26-man World Cup squad on November 10. The team's first game is against Iran on November 21.