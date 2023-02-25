James Milner admits Liverpool have 'fallen short this year' after dull Crystal Palace draw keeps them far from Champions League places

James Milner challenged his Liverpool team-mates to "dig down" to change their fortunes as he admitted they have "fallen short" this season.

Liverpool drew 0-0 with Palace

Reds sit seventh in Premier League

Milner believes they can fix form

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool's hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League took a hit on Saturday when they were held to a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, leaving them six points behind Tottenham, who occupy the final spot that guarantees a spot in next season's Champions League. Milner acknowledged his team are not living up to expectations but believes they can turn things around.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have to keep going. We're our harshest critics. It's important we don't listen to the noise outside. It's down to us," Milner told Sky Sports. "We're the only ones who can change it. We've fallen short this year. We have to dig down. The most important thing that matters is what's said in the dressing room. It was important not to get too high before and not get too down now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool's latest slip up comes just days after they were beaten 5-2 at home against Real Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 tie in the Champions League. The Reds have won just three of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool have had three 0-0 draws in the Premier League this season, as many as in their three previous campaigns combined. Only once have they had more under Jurgen Klopp - four in 2017-18.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's men are in action again on March 1 when they take on Wolves, who beat them 3-0 when they met at the start of February.