News Matches
West Ham United vs Leicester City

James Maddison injury: England left sweating as Leicester star limps off with suspected hamstring issue days after earning World Cup spot

Peter McVitie
18:34 EAT 12/11/2022
James-Maddison
James Maddison walked off with an injury during Leicester's Premier League match against West Ham on Saturday.

The injury occurred just days after it was announced the midfielder is included in the England squad for the World Cup this month.

Maddison scored the opening goal in the early stages of the match at West Ham but had to be taken off 25 minutes into the tie, with Dennis Praet taking his place.

More to follow...

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Uganda) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Uganda) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Uganda)