James Maddison injury: England left sweating as Leicester star limps off with suspected hamstring issue days after earning World Cup spot

James Maddison walked off with an injury during Leicester's Premier League match against West Ham on Saturday.

The injury occurred just days after it was announced the midfielder is included in the England squad for the World Cup this month.

Maddison scored the opening goal in the early stages of the match at West Ham but had to be taken off 25 minutes into the tie, with Dennis Praet taking his place.

