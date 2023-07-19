WATCH: 'What is this weather?' - Jack Grealish returns for Manchester City pre-season training wearing socks and sliders after booze-fuelled summer break

Jack Grealish braved the Manchester rain when he reported for Man City pre-season training wearing socks and sliders.

Grealish returns after busy summer

Braves Manchester rain in socks and sliders

Jetted off to Japan for pre-season tour

WHAT HAPPENED? Grealish turned up for day one of pre-season training looking like he'd just touched down from Ibiza, rocking a white vest, matching white Gucci overshirt and shorts, and white socks and sliders. "What is this weather?" he asked the City social media team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: His fit wasn't exactly appropriate for the Manchester drizzle, but then he has become accustomed to the sunshine this summer. Since City won the Champions League final on June 10 the England star has spent time in Ibiza, Las Vegas, France and Dubai.

WHAT NEXT FOR GREALISH: Grealish and the rest of his team-mates reported back for pre-season training this week, and on Wednesday jetted off to Japan for their pre-season tour. Over the next couple of weeks Pep Guardiola's side will face Yokohoma F. Marinos, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.