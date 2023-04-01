Jack Grealish reveals he spent half-time in the TOILET as he produces sensational Man City performance vs Liverpool despite being ill

Jack Grealish has revealed he produced a masterclass against Liverpool despite being under the weather in the build up to the match.

  • Grealish was on the toilet during half-time
  • Winger produced MOTM performance despite being ill
  • Scored and assisted in 4-1 hammering

WHAT HAPPENED? Grealish produced a man of the match performance as Manchester City demolished Liverpool 4-1 in the Premier League. It was his best performance as a City player, and he admitted that he was not operating at 100% after spending much of the morning on the toilet.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to BT Sport, Grealish said: "I was in the toilet [at half-time]. I felt sick all morning but buzzing in the end!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the most prolific spell of his City career, Grealish has almost become the first name on the team sheet for Pep Guardiola. The mercurial talent has made the left-wing position his own in recent months as the Citizens chase down Arsenal at the top of the table.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Jack Grealish Man City 2022-23Getty

Grealish - Guardiola Man City 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GREALISH & MAN CITY? Guardiola's team next face Southampton before a double header against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

