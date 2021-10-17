Iwobi starts for Everton against West Ham United after injury setback

Alex Iwobi has shrugged off his injury to make Everton’s starting XI for Sunday’s Premier League showdown against West Ham United.

The African star suffered a knock that kept him out of the club’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United as well as Nigeria’s 2022 Fifa World Cup double-header against the Central African Republic.

His last outing saw him feature in the Goodison Park giants’ 2-0 triumph over Norwich City on September 25 – where he played for 89 minutes.

Prior to this encounter, manager Rafael Benitez disclosed that the former Arsenal player alongside Lucas Digne and Seamus Coleman are back to full fitness.

“The international break is an opportunity to bring back players,” Benitez told Everton website.

“Alex Iwobi was training and [so were] Digne and Coleman – that is good news for us – they have started training with the team.

“The others are improving, and we will see in the week how they are.

“Lucas had an issue and for two or three days was under treatment, but he has started training.”

However, he has been named in Everton’s line-up for the cracker against David Moyes’ Hammers at Goodison Park.

In a 4-4-2 formation, the former Arsenal player will hold sway in midfield alongside Brazil’s Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Andros Townsend.

Cote d’Ivoire's Jean-Philippe Gbamin would fancy his chances of playing against the Londoners, albeit, as a substitute.

On the other hand, Algeria international Said Benrahma will start for West Ham United with Congolese defender Arthur Masuaku placed on the bench.

In a recent interview, Iwobi revealed how Benitez has helped him improve with his advice and regular support.

“The manager is always talking to me and trying to help me. It's helped me a lot so far this season,” the 25-year-old said.

“It’s not just me, of course, but the whole team [he speaks to]. My confidence is playing a big part, too. I’m pushing a bit more up the field and getting involved in attacks.

Article continues below

“I just need to add more goals and assists, like the manager wants. With the manager, he doesn’t give us any rest, he’s onto us 24/7. This is what we need.

“You can see everyone’s playing with a lot of confidence. That big motivation is there [to continue achieving positive results].”

After seven matches played so far, Everton occupy the sixth position in the English top-flight log after accruing 14 points, while the Hammers occupy tenth spot with just eleven points from the same number of league games in the 2021-22 campaign.