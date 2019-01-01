African All Stars

'Iwobi should never play again' – Fans troll Everton star after Tottenham Hotspur blunder

The Nigeria international is in the news for the wrong reason and he has not been spared by irritated football followers on social media

Football fans have hit out at Alex Iwobi for his role in Everton’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s Premier League showdown.

After a goalless first half at Goodison Park, Harry Kane-less Spurs took a 63rd-minute lead after Dele Alli capitalised on Iwobi’s sloppy pass.

However, the game ended all squared thanks to Cenk Tosun’s 97th-minute equaliser in the keenly contested affair.

Nonetheless, the Nigerian did not escape the fury of fans who were displeased with his poor outing despite seeing every minute of action.

Below are some of the reaction selected from Twitter.

