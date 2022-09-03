Iwobi’s superb passing accuracy fails to inspire Everton as Gueye debuts against Liverpool

The African stars were involved as the Toffees shared the spoils with their Merseyside rivals

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi's passing accuracy was superb as Everton collected a point against Liverpool in a 0-0 draw in the Merseyside Derby on Saturday at Goodison Park.

Offensively, Iwobi had one shot and one key pass as the Toffees – who are yet to get a win after six Premier League games - frustrated Liverpool. The Super Eagles star recorded an 86.5% passing accuracy and his total passes were 37.

Only Amadou Onana – from the Everton side – registered a higher passing accuracy percentage than Iwobi, as the Belgian reached 88.5%.

Iwobi registered one tackle and made zero interceptions and zero blocked shots while he committed no fouls. His defensive contribution also saw him make three key clearances.

Meanwhile, Idrissa Gueye, who made his second Everton debut after coming on for Tom Davies, was fouled once, made one successful tackle and two interceptions, while his passing accuracy stood at 70%.

As Iwobi and Gueye recorded varying individual stats, the goalless draw at Goodison Park meant that the Everton vs Liverpool clash has seen more goalless draws than any fixture in both English top-flight history (36) and Premier League history (12).

Additionally, nine of Everton’s last 11 league meetings with Liverpool at Goodison Park have been drawn - two wins for the Reds - with five of those finishing 0-0.

Meanwhile, this was the first time Liverpool failed to score in a Premier League match in 2022 - 25th such game - having last done so in a 0-1 defeat at Leicester in December 2021.

While assessing their performance, manager Frank Lampard remained optimistic that they would eventually get a win.

"I thought it was a great game and a great performance. I'm really proud of my team," he said. "There were a lot of good things about our game, and I felt we did well.

"For the second time in a week, there are centimetres that are the difference, but we take the point.

"What we put into the game, I think you can see a lot of progressions. We get a point and move on. The wins will come if we play that way."