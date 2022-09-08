Iwobi lauded by Wright ahead of Arsenal vs Everton: 'I remember Gunners fans ridiculed him'

The Super Eagles international has been starring for the Toffees with his style of play

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has lauded the impact Nigeria star Alex Iwobi is having at Everton suggesting he could easily fit into Mikel Arteta's side.

The Gunners sold the Super Eagles attacker to the Toffees in 2019 after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates. However, the midfielder has turned out to be a key player for the Frank Lampard-led Toffees.

The ex-forward could not hide his delight regarding the 26-year-old's development at Goodison Park.

"I am so pleased with the way it is going for him," Wright told Wrighty's House Podcast as quoted by Football365.

"I remember Arsenal fans, it’s the same thing they did with [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain, they ridiculed him. I remember watching him play in midfield early days for Arsenal at West Ham, and you’re seeing something.

"His ball progression and work rate, what Frank [Lampard] has now recognised him and put him there, listen to the Everton fans when he’s doing his work, they are adoring him now. I’m loving the way it’s working out for Iwobi."

This season, Arsenal have started the season on a high and have managed to collect 15 points from the six matches they have played. Their pressing style has caught the attention of many and Wright believes Iwobi can easily fit into that system.

"I am just talking about somebody who’s making a massive difference to what Everton needs – the work rate, his ball progression, his passing, everything," the now 58-year-old continued.

"He is the pass before the assist, people don’t realise it. Everton fans are now starting to realise that if they get the right players in and around him, he’s going to be a force for them.

"You look at his work rate, it’s unbelievable. It’s the kind of intensity that Mikel wants and needs now, we need that, we need somebody who can press like that."

On Sunday, Arsenal will be hosting Everton at Emirates Stadium aiming at bouncing back from last weekend's 3-1 loss against Manchester United.