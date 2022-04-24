Iwobi: Fans slam Everton star’s performance against Liverpool - 'How is he even related to Okocha?'

Fans have hit out at Alex Iwobi for his below-par outing against Liverpool in Sunday’s Premier League fixture, with some questioning his relationship with Nigeria great Jay-Jay Okocha.

The former Arsenal man was on parade from start to finish but could contribute little as the Toffees’ survival bid suffered a massive setback following a 2-0 defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

For his contribution, he could only make two key passes, one dribble, one clearance and one interception. That infuriated enthusiasts who queried his ability on social media.

Iwobi got the Austin part of Okocha’s DNA or what? — S (@Heggshells) April 24, 2022

Btw Iwobi is the worst player I’ve seen touch a football. How is he related to Okocha? — ⁹  (@JesusRoIe) April 24, 2022

Btw Iwobi is the worst player I’ve seen touch a football. How is he related to Okocha????????? — Sheikh Farouk Dias!! (@farouckbello) April 24, 2022

How is Iwobi even related to Okocha? — Realtor Osas 🏠 (@panda4Trade) April 24, 2022

Iwobi is so funny to watch man. What a waste of a person. I can't believe he's a nephew to Jay Jay Okocha#LIVEVE — 𝑭𝒊𝒓𝒆🔥𝑮𝒐𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒓🔫 (@FireGooner) April 24, 2022

Lampard has turned Iwobi to DM 😂😂 — Lost_Soul #Rebel Gang (@NdianefoD) April 24, 2022

Iwobi has been the same player since 2019 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cePF5J9qyb — AK- Plug 🔌 𓅓 (@talk2Akplug) April 24, 2022

Iwobi needs to turn on the jay jay okocha in him, otherwise everton might be heading downhill #LIVEVE — Jay Ξ ⚡ (@Kay_MYG) April 24, 2022

Despite the barrage of criticism, some fans still defended the Super Eagle, claiming he was the best Everton player on the pitch against the title contenders.

Article continues below

They also queried why the 25-year-old gets the flack whenever Frank Lampard’s team fails to impress.



Alex Iwobi had a great game today he just need to add mount shooting abilities to become Lampard's Mount. — GREEN✳️ (@JacksonGreen001) April 24, 2022

Iwobi nice game , u not the only player on the pitch, on a gud day can everton beat Liverpool, at dis time. — Sarumi abiodun wasiu 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@wasiu_sarumi) April 24, 2022

Everton Lose,

Nigerian Blame Iwobi



Super Eagles Lose,

We blame Iwobi



With this stupid attitude,

We deserve Buhari and Osinbajo TBH — @BoluwatifeTweets (@BoluwatifeTweet) April 24, 2022

It seems Iwobi is always your easy target to shade each time Everton had a bad game but you should ask yourself what the rest other players were doing on the field of play or the quality of the Everton team compared to Liverpool?and judge based on the formation of the coach today — Hon Dino (@Dinokaysman) April 24, 2022

Iwobi (next to Gordon) was arguably the best Everton player today.



The defence kept booting the ball forward like they were without a midfield. — toxichoe (@_Dienyin) April 24, 2022

With this defeat, Everton stay in the relegation zone, two points from safety with a game in hand over Burnley. They face another tough test in Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea their next time out.

How would you rate Iwobi's performance against Liverpool? Let's know in the comments.