Iwobi: Everton star ‘getting better every day’ under Ancelotti

The Nigeria international has spoken of how the Italian tactician is helping him develop at Goodison Park

Alex Iwobi has stated he is ‘getting better every day’ under the guidance of experienced Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Super Eagles star has made steady progress under the Italian tactician despite a hamstring injury back in December which ruled him out of action for six weeks.

The former Arsenal star has blended well into a new role of playing as a narrow winger under the 60-year-old manager which has helped the Foxes climb to ninth in the Premier League.

“I have grown up playing on the left or as a number 10 and he has combined the two [in one position],” Iwobi told the club website.

“It feels natural and I am comfortable in the system, it has been bringing the best from me in training.

“The way he [Ancelotti] tells me to come inside is helping my body position, so I receive the ball in a better place [on the field].

“It means my first touch takes me where I should go and I can come infield at the right time to be free and able to turn and play forward.

“He is helping me a lot and I am benefiting in training. I feel I am getting better every day with him.”

Iwobi has managed two goals and one assist in 21 appearances since his move from Premier League rivals Arsenal last summer.

The Nigeria international is hoping to make an impact in the final third for the Goodison Park outfit like his teammates Theo Walcott and Bernard.

“It gives me a lot of joy to be involved in goals and there is no better feeling than scoring – but I like having an impact and being involved in the lead up to a goal, where it might go unnoticed,” he continued.

“It is good that Theo and Bernard are scoring, it is a healthy challenge, it motivates the team and makes me want to do more to show I should be starting.

“I want to get in on the act. Whoever scores, the objective is to help the team but hopefully, I can add to our goals. I don’t set individual targets – I am more concerned about the team.

“I want to score and provide assists because I am an attacking player… but I just go and do my best and hopefully those things come.”

Iwobi’s six-week injury layoff was his longest spell on the sidelines since making his senior appearance for Arsenal in October 2015.

“It was the worst time. For people who have long-term injuries, Lord knows how they feel. I was out for four weeks [before he could rejoin first-team training] and it felt like a year. So long,” he added.

“You are doing running not related to football and just want to get back on the pitch. You are by yourself and everyone is warming up getting ready to train on another pitch.

“It feels like punishment. But it is something you have to do and I was so hungry to be back as soon as possible.

“I love playing football. It is a licence to go and express myself with the ball. There is pressure in life but when I am on the pitch, I feel I can express myself through football. That is how I’ve felt since I was a kid.”

Iwobi will be expected to play a key role when Everton take on his former club Arsenal in Sunday’s Premier League game.