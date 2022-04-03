Fans have claimed Alex Iwobi was Everton’s best player despite their 2-1 loss to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday at London Stadium.

Iwobi’s lack of concentration allowed the Hammers to score the second goal in the 58th minute. The Super Eagles star could not collect Michael Keane’s pass and, after West Ham’s Pablo Fornals had played Michail Antonio through on goal, Jordan Pickford could only divert his shot to Jarrod Bowen, who scored with a simple finish.

The result means the London side has completed their first league double over Everton since the 1972-73 season, while this was only their second win in their last 14 home league meetings with the Toffees (D4 L8).

Despite the mistake, some fans felt the Nigerian was an outstanding player for the Toffees, who have won the fewest points in the Premier League (12) and are the only side in the division to not win an away game in that timeframe (P11 D2 L9) since the start of October.

Alex Iwobi made a mistake for that #WHU goal and played a few loose passes BUT he was the best Attacking midfielder on the day. He was the one player in the middle of the park trying bold passes to create something. Even after the mistake, he kept showing for the ball. #WHUEVE — Bonisile Ntlemeza (@Bonzito_) April 3, 2022

I feel people just enjoy slandering iwobi for no reason. Even the ones that didn't watch the game.

He was one of the best players and nobody said anything but once he did that mistake, the jokes came running out.

Man was levels above the rest today bar the mistake. — Jamal (@Michael__velli) April 3, 2022

That's Iwobi best performance for ages — MB🇸🇱 (@_hellomohamed) April 3, 2022

Iwobi played well today, and was arguably Everton best player in the game. But his mistake caused Everton the game. — Emmanuel Chinedu (@Emerson68627759) April 3, 2022

Bar that error, Iwobi was superb all game and even after the mistake, he kept his head — Chiefo (@ijele_abali) April 3, 2022

Iwobi played well today. Everything good about Everton's play today came from his orchestration. Unfortunately the poor bit of play leading to the game winner takes away all the good. — Uche (@leouzzi) April 3, 2022

While he was praised from some quarters, one supporter claimed Iwobi would ‘kill’ his manager Frank Lampard.

Lampard has become the first Everton manager in Premier League history to lose his first four away matches in charge of the club in the competition, and the first at a single club since Paul Heckingbottom with Sheffield United last season.

Na Iwobi kill lampard — Seun (@FreSeun) April 3, 2022

I'm lost out of words to describe what @Everton team are doing .This defeat by @WestHam was their own undoing .Alex Iwobi gave away the ball cheaply, Micheal Keane decides to tackle Antonio in an Unnecessary position. Lampard has alot in his hands ATM #WHUEVE — Anthony Mwangi (@marios_tony) April 3, 2022

Another claimed the Super Eagles man was played in the wrong position, and he went further to explain the best position where Iwobi should be deployed.

Look at how far back Lampard is playing Iwobi..Iwobi wey be gunman for Arsenal..he is at his best supporting the top striker in and around the box..but what do I know — Arteta’s Nemesis (@HeeroChima) April 3, 2022

One more picked up the players who he thought underperformed for the Toffees. Apart from Iwobi, he named Keane – who was red-carded - in the list of underperformers.

Keane’s red means Everton have received a red card in each of their last three Premier League matches - Jonjoe Kenny against Wolves, Allan against Newcastle, and Keane on Sunday.

Article continues below

Look at keane, iwobi, doucoure. All playing like there’s magnet beneath thier boot. — Adewale 🤩🤩 (@OfficailAdewale) April 3, 2022

Iwobi was so poor. Alongside Keane, he orchestrated Everton's misfortune today. — TèmilOlúwa (@Temphiz) April 3, 2022

Another was so harsh on the 25-year-old and said he should be playing in Nigeria's lower division.

Iwobi should be playing for some league 2 club in Nigeria — Early bird (@Sticklesmash) April 3, 2022

