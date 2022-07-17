Iwobi: Arsenal had advantage over Everton in pre-season game

The Toffees fell to the Gunners but the Super Eagles star was impressed with the second-half performance

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi has suggested Arsenal had a slight advantage in the 2-0 pre-season win over Everton on Sunday morning at M&T Bank Stadium.

First-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka handed Arsenal their third win in as many friendly matches ahead of the new campaign.

They started with a 5-1 win over Ipswich Town before defeating German side Nurnberg 5-3.

For the Toffees, this was their first game in preparation for the 2022/23 season which they are scheduled to kick off against Chelsea.

Iwobi came on in the second half but could not help his team restore parity. However, he was impressed with the performance.

"It [the match] was good; obviously, I played in the second half and I feel like we managed to put a bit more pressure on them - we had a couple of chances and opportunities, but, overall, I think everyone did well," the attacker said as quoted by the club's website.

"At the end of the day, it was our first game and it was their third so they were going to be a tad sharper than us. We had a lot of work to do and we can take the positives from this game.

"There were opportunities for some of the young lads as well. Everyone is trying to impress but there's a lot more work to do."

The Merseyside outfit struggled in the last campaign but managed to avoid relegation. Iwobi has welcomed the forthcoming season, stating it is a fresh start.

"It was a very tough season - mentally and physically. This is a fresh start. We go again, a new start, a new season," the former Arsenal player continued.

"The manager [Frank Lampard] can implement the ideas that he wants with us, rather than just trying to win games by any means. It's pre-season and he's going to experiment and explore the players we have.

"We have time to work on that and we have a lot of trust in him, so we're feeling good and confident that we will do well this season.

"In my short time back - I have only been back for a week - but they have got a lot of ideas.

"The main thing for them, before they focus too much on the ideas, is making sure that we're fit and ready to do what they expect us to do. So far, so good, but the work continues."

Iwobi played 28 league matches last season, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.