Ivory Coast confirm friendly match against France in March

The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) has announced an international friendly match between Ivory Coast and France slated for March 25.

Friday's announcement means Patrice Beaumelle's men will play two top European opponents next month with the hope of bouncing back from their elimination at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

After the outing against the 2018 Fifa World Cup winners in Marseille, Ivory Coast will play England at Wembley Stadium on March 29.

The games are expected to prepare the two-time African champions for the 2022 calendar year after they were knocked out in Cameroon by Egypt on penalties.

"The national team A of l Ivory Coast meets its counterpart from France in an international friendly match on Friday March 25, 2022 in Marseille," read a statement from FIF.

"After their exit from the Afcon "Cameroon 2021" in the round of 16, the Elephants will be on two major meetings.

"Captain Serge Aurier and his teammates will face France on March 25. A launch test of the Blues for the year 2022.

"After this test, the Elephants will head to England where they will play a charity friendly match at Wembley Stadium on March 29, 2022."

France and Ivory Coast have faced each other twice on the international scene and their last encounter in November 2016 ended in a goalless draw at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

The Elephants are ranked as the 56th best footballing nation in the world while France and England occupy the third and fourth spots, respectively.