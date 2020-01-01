Ivic expects Troost-Ekong to be fit for Blackburn Rovers clash

The 27-year-old recovered from a slight knock suffered against Derby County and the Hornets’ boss outlined his likelihood of playing on Wednesday

Watford boss Vladimir Ivic is hopeful star defender William Troost-Ekong could be passed fit to play against Blackburn Rovers in Wednesday’s Championship showdown.

The Nigeria international made his Hornets debut in Friday’s 1-0 away win over Derby County at the Pride Park Stadium, although, he was replaced by Craig Cathcart in the 71st minute when he appeared to have suffered a knock.

Nevertheless, Ivic is expecting him to be in action against Tony Mowbray’s Rovers having trained with the rest of the on Monday morning and looked to have dusted off the problem in his left hamstring.

He went further pleading with fans to be patient with the former Gent, Dordrecht and Haugesund man claiming it will take time before he adjusts with the team’s style of play following his move from Italian Serie A outfit Udinese.

“I expect he'll be available for this game and to give us his best,” Ivic told club website.

“He has quality and will help us for sure. We must be patient with him as he needs to adjust with new players.

“He needs to have information about the players and the players need to have information about him and his qualities. He is experienced and he'll adjust fast.”

After two seasons in Italy where he played in 66 Italian elite division encounters having previously moved from Turkish Super Lig giants Bursaspor, Troost-Ekong penned a five-year deal with the Hornets for an undisclosed amount.

Should Watford subdue the Rovers on Wednesday, it will help their bid to return to the English elite division.

As it stands, Watford are fifth in the log having accrued 10 points from five matches.