‘It’s time for him to go’ – Haibeh calls for Solskjaer sacking after Manchester City defeat

Somalia national team manager Said Abdi Haibeh has called for the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Manchester City – which added more pressure on the already troubled club.

Eric Bailly’s own goal and Bernardo Silva’s effort on the stroke of half-time propelled the Citizens to a convincing away win at Old Trafford.

That setback saw them drop to sixth in the English top-flight having garnered 17 points from 11 matches.

Irked by the Red Devils’ collapse against Pep Guardiola’s side, the Ocean Stars’ handler claims the 20-time English kings will continue their southward move if the Norwegian tactician is not kicked out instantly.

“Ole has been in the club for three years, during his time he hasn’t won any trophy,” Haibeh told Goal in a no holds barred chat.

“Manchester United are the biggest club in the United Kingdom and one of the biggest globally. Therefore, fans will not accept a defeat against one of their bitter rivals.

“Although a few of Ole’s former teammates have been defending him for some time, I think it’s time for him to go.

“If United don’t sack him now, the club will only be heading down.”

Asked about what has led Manchester United to their slow and steady decline, Haibeh said: “He [Solskjaer] doesn’t seem to know his best 11.

“Also, he has refused to give [Jadon] Sancho a chance - a player that shined for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

“There are few super stars at the club, players who have big characters and egos, and Ole who hasn’t managed a big club before joining United, was always going to struggle to manage big players and meet the fan expectations.

“I think United need a manager who has good credentials, one who has a proven record in winning titles and managing big players, and the only name that one can think of now is Zinedine Zidane.”

Prior to this game, Guardiola’s men had suffered a shock home defeat to Crystal Palace. Nonetheless, victory against their rivals has seen them move to second spot.

“Manchester City started the match well and controlled the game in the first half. United gave them too much respect and City’s confidence grew as the game progressed,” the Somali boss added.

“With the introduction of Sancho, United had a bit of flair but the damage had already been done.

“Manchester United could have been four goals down in the first half but they were rescued by David De Gea’s string of brilliant saves.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s half volley was the only shot on target that the Red Devils could produce. And of course, the absence of Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba were noticeable.”

Solskjaer’s team square up against Watford on November 21, while the reigning English kings welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium on the same day.