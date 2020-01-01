'It's over for Pogba at Man Utd' - Raiola makes shocking claim ahead of Red Devils' Champions League decider

The midfielder has had a difficult time at Old Trafford this season, but his agent has declared that he will soon leave the club

Paul Pogba's time at Manchester United is coming to an end, his agent Mino Raiola has said.

Asked about the midfielder's future at the club, Raiola said in an interview with Tuttosport: "I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

He added: "Paul is unhappy with Man United as he is no longer able to express himself in the way that he would like and as he is expected to. Paul needs a new team, a change of air.

More teams

"He is under contract for the next 18 months and it will expire in the summer of 2022."

The 27-year-old has been constantly linked with a move away from the club since his arrival from Juventus in 2016.

Pogba has made 13 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils this season, but he has been included in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI just six times.

He has been kept out of action due to injury and contracting Covid-19, but he admitted last month that he is not happy with his situation at the club.

Pogba said in an interview while he was on national team duty: "I had never known such a difficult period in my career.

"The France team is a breath of fresh air, the group is exceptional, it's magic."

Earlier that week, France coach Didier Deschamps told reporters: "He is in a situation with his club where he cannot be happy, neither with his playing time nor with the position he is playing."

A week later, he hoped Pogba's importance to Les Bleus would help his situation at the club to improve.

“Paul is a top-level player and I hope what he did with us will be useful to him when he gets back to his club," he said.

Raiola claimed in August that his client would continue to play a key role in the club's future, and suggested he could renew his contract.

The agent's latest declaration about Pogba's future comes just a day before United face RB Leipzig in a match that will decide their future in this term's Champions League.

Article continues below

United, Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain are level on nine points heading into the final game of the group stage.

Solskjaer's side approach the game off the back of a 3-1 win at West Ham, in which Pogba scored the equalising goal in the second half.

The win was United's fourth in a row in the Premier League and lifted them to fifth place in the table, five points adrift of Tottenham and Liverpool.