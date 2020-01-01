'It's not the end for Kepa, he needs competition' - Mendy's arrival could help struggling Chelsea keeper, says Bosnich

A former Blues goalkeeper still believes the Spain international can turn his career at Stamford Bridge around despite another high-profile error

Edouard Mendy's impending arrival at Chelsea does not mark "the end" for Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to Mark Bosnich, who believes that the struggling Chelsea goalkeeper will benefit from the extra competition.

Goal has reported that Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Mendy from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes for a fee of £22 million ($28m), with the 28-year-old now set to sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been on the lookout for a new keeper throughout the summer transfer window, with Kepa still failing to live up to his tag as the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

More teams

Chelsea invested £72 million ($93m) in the Spain international in August 2018 following Thibaut Courtois' move to Real Madrid, but the ex-Athletic Club star has been unable to reach the same heights as his predecessor in west London.

Frank Lampard dropped Kepa for veteran back-up keeper Willy Caballero post-lockdown amid the 25-year-old's erratic form, which has continued at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Blues' record signing conceded a soft goal during a 3-1 win at Brighton on the opening weekend, and another moment of madness cost his team dearly during a clash with Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday.

Kepa gifted the ball to Sadio Mane while trying to play out from the back shortly after the Senegalese winger had opened the scoring, and he punished the Spaniard by finding the net once again to wrap up a 2-0 victory for the Reds.

Lampard promised to support his current number one after the match, but it has been suggested that he will be replaced as soon as Mendy's move to Chelsea is finalised.

Bosnich thinks Kepa can still turn his Blues career around if he embraces the challenge of fighting for his position, however, he has also warned that any further mistakes will likely lead to his permanent axing.

The ex-Chelsea keeper told Sky Sports: "I don't think it's the end. But it's been quite obvious for some time that Frank Lampard and his staff aren't over the moon about him, we saw that last season.

Article continues below

"He needs competition. All big clubs should have competition in every position, including goalkeeper.

"Like with Manchester United and David de Gea, if Kepa does it again, he'll [Lampard] be able to replace him straight away and whoever comes in will have the opportunity to cement their place."

Lampard's men will be back in action at home to Barnsley in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, before they look ahead to a Premier League meeting with newly-promoted West Brom at the Hawthorns three days later.