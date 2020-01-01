'It's just me and the manager in the hotel' - Ex-Spurs youngster Binks opens up on life in lockdown with Henry in Montreal

The teenage defender is quarantined in a hotel along with his manager, allowing the youngster to pick the brains of an all-time icon

Luis Binks has said he's getting to know his manager Thierry Henry better than expected, as they are currently the only two people checked in to their hotel in Montreal.

Binks signed with the Montreal Impact on loan in February, with the highly rated 18-year-old leaving Tottenham to seek out first-team minutes.

The England Under-19 international impressed in Montreal's first two games, starting and going the distance in both matches.

But a promising start to life in MLS was brought to an abrupt halt last month when the league shut down due to the coronavirus crisis.

Binks is now one of only two guests at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Montreal, the other being the Impact's new manager.

After an ill-fated stint in charge of Monaco at the beginning of his managerial career, Henry returned to coaching by taking charge of the Impact prior to the 2020 season.

With no other guests in the hotel, Binks has had a chance to spend plenty of quality time with the Arsenal legend.

“He's one of the big reasons I came here, so I just want to pick his brains,” Binks told the Daily Mail. “I was asking him the other day about the best defenders he’s played against - he was telling me all about Alessandro Nesta and Lillian Thuram.

“So it’s just me and the manager, there are no new guests coming in and all the others have moved out. He hasn’t invited me down to his room yet, but I bet he’s got the big suite!

“I’m running up and down the stairs instead of taking the lift - I hope the manager sees me! But even if he wasn’t here I’d be doing all that anyway.”

Binks spoke about his decision to join the Impact on loan, saying that it was made even tougher by manager Jose Mourinho saying he could be in line for senior minutes in 2020-21.

“I told the academy staff I was leaving and they said, 'We’ll get Mourinho here'. He said how much he liked me, that I would be going on pre-season and, if I did well, I could play a few games next year.

“That made the decision even tougher, but it also reassured me that, if I’m good enough, I will get to the top.

“I needed to push myself, I couldn’t sit around in the U23s, that just wasn’t for me.”