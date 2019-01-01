'It's about time!' - Liverpool fan Eriksson adamant Reds will break Premier League drought

The Swedish coach has revealed his long-time love for Jurgen Klopp's side and believes they will win the domestic title this season

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has declared this is the season Liverpool will break their Premier League title drought.

The Reds are currently eight points clear at the top of the table and are yet to lose in the league after 12 games this season.

Liverpool last won the English First Division back in 1990 and after finishing one point short in their last campaign, look on track for long-awaited domestic success.

Eriksson, who admits he's been lifelong fan of the club, is adamant this is the season the Reds finally win a Premier League title.

"It will be their year, for sure," Eriksson told Sky Sports News. "I'm a Liverpool fan. I always have been, all my life.

"Klopp is doing excellent. They're playing very good football, there's a good spirit and they always come back even if they are down.

"I am quite sure that this is the year that Liverpool will win the Premier League and it's about time.

"They played very well last season. Of course, they won the Champions League, but they seem to be even more mature and they believe in what they're doing.

"They believe that they are the best, even if they are down they come back and they trust what they are doing."

Manchester City have finished first across the past two seasons but have struggled early on this campaign and currently sit fourth - nine points shy of Liverpool.

Eriksson stressing that Pep Guardiola's side were always going to struggle to triumph for a third straight year and that it's good for the league to have a new winner.

"Manchester City has been doing extremely well for many years now, before Pep and with him of course," he said.

"They can't win the league every year because the competition gets bigger and bigger.

"You cannot expect to win every year because you have things in football - you have injuries, you have mental things. It's good for football - you don't want to see one team winning every season."

Prior to the international break, Liverpool claimed a crucial 3-1 win over Manchester City, with new Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho declaring prior to the game that should the Reds claim victory, they would end the season as Premier League champions.

The Reds return to action against Crystal Palace on Saturday, while Guardiola's side host Chelsea on the same day.