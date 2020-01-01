'It's a trap' - Fans react as Ghana FA publicly 'hit on' Arsenal FA Cup winner Nketiah

There were interesting reactions as the football governing body sent out a congratulatory message following Saturday's victory over Chelsea

English striker of Ghanaian descent Eddie Nketiah won his second major title in two months as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win the FA Cup on Saturday.

The 21-year-old saw eight minutes of action as a late substitute after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double ensured a comeback victory at Wembley Stadium, Christian Pulisic having given the Blues an early lead.

The title, which secured Arsenal a place in the 2020-21 Europa League, was Nketiah's second of the 2019-20 season as he spent the first part of the term with Leeds United, who ultimately won the English Championship to seal a comeback to the Premier League.

Born to Ghanaian parents in London, the forward is on the radar of the African nation who are hoping to convince him to play for Ghana at senior level after time with various English youth sides.

On Saturday night, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) subtly indicated their interest in the player with a congratulatory social message on his latest feat.

The tweet, unsurprisingly, has generated a lot of reasons, some sampled below:

This is a beautiful gesture from the FA, I don't care decision came from the top or just the handle user, is a great move. We can't sit idle and lose some good prospects ledt and right, pls for the good of blackstars keep poaching — Nana Boateng (@jaylanikojo) August 1, 2020

Appreciated but he's staying in England — Zak🎗️ (@afczak_) August 2, 2020

He no be any extraordinary player. Make you guys no bring am here... Make he stay there like that — 🤴🏿KoJo⚡ (@dis_is_kojo) August 2, 2020

Eddie they’re bringing u here to end up like Kevin prince boateng, Owusu abeyie n Adam kwarasey, if u think I’m lying just dm and ask them bro... Take your time and play next to Rashford and Sancho otherwise you’ll end up with Bernard Tekpetey Dems 🤣🤣🤣 — Six Mi Ludu (@HuzzlerGh) August 2, 2020

He's our own, and let's be proud he is developing to become one of the best and also agree to play for us one day. Congratulations Ed. — nana kwasi opoku (@nanakwasiopoku) August 2, 2020

Same guy en popi take am come Ghana u ppl wanted to take money from him before he represents his own country — Omari Carter Jnr💫 (@jnr_omari) August 1, 2020