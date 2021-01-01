It would be 'wonderful' to play with Messi at PSG, says Di Maria

The Argentine would love his compatriot to trade Barcelona for Paris, but says the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's happiness is the important thing

Angel Di Maria said it would be “wonderful” to be able to team up with Lionel Messi again at Paris Saint-Germain.

The two Argentines have hooked up on international duty in the past but Di Maria would love the chance to play with his compatriot at club level.

Messi is out of contract in the summer and not certain to stay at Barcelona, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain notably hovering.

What did he say?

Speaking to BeIn Sports, Di Maria said: “From my whole career, from everything I've seen, I think Leo is from another planet. (...) To have him as a team-mate would be wonderful.

“But he is a Barcelona player, he has a contract. After that, we'll see. I talk a lot with him and I always tell him that the important thing is his happiness and that of his family. It's hard to say anything else.”

The bigger picture

Barcelona are increasingly hopeful of keeping Messi this summer, with president Joan Laporta having been bullish over their chances of getting the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to stay.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain have notably taken a quieter approach to their pursuit of the player following reports that Messi had been unhappy about a number of players from the Parisian side openly flirting with him.

Di Maria had been among this number, and so it was little surprise to see him qualify his statement. Neymar, Marco Verratti and fellow Argentine Leandro Paredes were among the others.

