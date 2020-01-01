'It will be emotional playing against Onduparaka' - Wakiso Giants' Wahab

The midfielder will be playing the Caterpillars for the first time since his departure to the Purple Sharks

Wakiso Giants midfielder Gadafi Wahab has revealed it will be emotional playing former team Onduparaka in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) game scheduled for Tuesday.

The player ended his six and a half years association with the Caterpillars in January and went on to join the Purple Sharks alongside Geriga Atendele and Faizul Ibrahim. It will be the first time the midfielder will be playing against his former team.

"It is my first time to face Onduparaka and it is emotional," Wahab said as quoted by the club's official website.

"I enjoyed my time at the club, it was like a family and I spent six and a half years [there]. I still got friends there and because of the team, I am here at Wakiso Giants.

"Without them, I would not be the player I am today."

The midfielder has, however, promised to give Wakiso his best to ensure they get a win over Onduparaka.

"I have emotional attachments but I do not think that will hinder my performance against them because my home is currently Wakiso Giants.

"The game has come at a time when we are desperate to get off the mark and we are targeting maximum points.

"No, [I will not celebrate if I manage to get a goal against them]."

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview, coach Douglas Bamweyana has admitted he was left gutted after the team secured a 1-1 draw against Vipers SC on Saturday.

Viane Ssekajugo, playing his first game since February scored for the Purple Sharks in the second half to cancel out an early opener from Muhammad Shaban.

But despite picking up a draw against the UPL champions, Bamweyana was left disappointed with the result but happy with the boys’ performance.

"I am happy with the performance but very disappointed with the results," the tactician said.

"We were the better team on the day in my opinion and deserved more than a point."

Bamweyana was also not impressed with refereeing decisions during the match saying the Sharks were unfortunate with some calls in the afternoon.

"I thought we weren’t playing exactly as we should have on such a level of playing field in my opinion, we were probably like a foreign team in some aspects and it’s very unfortunate but we worked hard and deserved to win," Bamweyana continued.

"We had two good penalty calls but it wasn’t meant to be, luck wasn’t on our side from the officials. That said, we created enough chances to win it but never took them."