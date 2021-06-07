'It was one hell of a season' - Mamelodi Sundowns keeper Onyango after being crowned best PSL keeper

The experienced custodian played a vital role to help Masandawana to their fourth consecutive league title

Mamelodi Sundowns custodian Denis Onyango finished the 2020/21 PSL campaign on a high after being crowned the season's best in the goalkeeping department.

The 36-year-old Uganda legend had a good run between the sticks, managing 15 clean sheets from the 25 league matches he played for the Brazilians. As a result, he played a major role in helping Masandawana set a record of becoming the first team to win the league in the PSL era for the fourth consecutive time.

But it was not an easy campaign for him owing to injuries, and Kennedy Mweene had to step in to deputise for the experienced goalkeeper.

"It was one hell of a season hampered with injuries but managed to sail through," Onyango said after winning the Goalkeeper of the Season Award.

"I dedicate this award to my family. Would like to thank the people who have worked with me, who have built me, my head coaches, our goalkeeper coach, my teammates, and my fellow goalkeepers. We won."

Meanwhile, his teammate Peter Shalulile won big at the 2020/21 PSL Awards which were held on Sunday evening.

The Namibia international walked away with both the PSL Footballer of the Season and Player’s Player of the Season accolades after inspiring Masandawana to the league title.

Shalulile, who joined the Tshwane giants from Highlands Park prior to the start of the season, beat club teammate Themba Zwane and Maritzburg United captain Thabiso Kutumela to the two awards.

However, Zwane won the PSL Midfielder of the Season accolade for the second year running after helping Sundowns clinch their fourth successive league trophy.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu FC mentor Benni McCarthy scooped the PSL Coach of the Season award after guiding Usuthu to second place in the PSL which is their highest ever finish in the league.

While Baroka FC starlet Evidence Makgopa won the PSL Most Promising Player award while Swallows centre-back Njabulo Ngcobo walked away with the league's Defender of the Season prize.

SuperSport United central midfielder Teboho Mokoena’s strike against Stellenbosch FC on November 4, 2020, was voted as the PSL Goal of the Season.