Vincent Kompany is officially back on the touchline for Bayern Munich ahead of Friday's Bundesliga clash against 1. FC Koln. After spending four weeks away recovering from a health scare, the Belgian coach has opened up on his medical tests, rival managers' support, and watching his side from home.
Kompany returns to the Allianz Arena dugout
Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany is back on the touchline ahead of Friday's Bundesliga clash against 1. FC Koln at the Allianz Arena. Having missed four weeks following a health scare caused by meningeal irritation, the 40-year-old welcomed his international players back to Sabener Strasse on Thursday after receiving full medical clearance.
"I'm very grateful for the support I've received from the club and the doctors. I'm feeling really well again now and am delighted to be back with the team," Kompany said. "All the tests came back positive. I have to say, I'm in very good health; we've done lots of tests, all of which have come back clear."
Admitting he ignored warning signs
Kompany admitted his enforced break served as a wake-up call after he initially failed to listen to his body following an earlier Champions League tie against Arsenal. Despite the initial alarm, he thanked rival managers and his family for standing by him during his recovery.
"I don't want to play it down; it was certainly a shock. But it was a result of me carrying on when I really should have taken a break," Kompany explained. "As well as my family, I'd also like to thank the coaching community. We're always competing against one another, but almost every coach has got in touch with me, even if we've played against each other and perhaps even had our differences."
Praising his backroom staff from afar
During his time away, Kompany stepped back completely from matchday decisions, trusting assistants Rene Maric, Aaron Danks, Floribert Ngalula and Daniel Fradley to maintain standards. Watching from home, he highlighted Bayern's fearless Champions League display against Atletico Madrid as a standout memory.
"I didn't make any decisions," he noted. "When the head coach is absent, the handover has to be such that things carry on as they always do. They managed that very well. I really enjoyed the Atletico match. It was one of the finest moments of my coaching career, even though I wasn't there."
Motivated for the pre-Christmas sprint
Refreshed and armed with fresh tactical ideas gathered during his time off, Kompany is eager to lead Europe's last remaining unbeaten side in the top five leagues into a gruelling run of eight matches in 29 days.
"There's one person at FC Bayern who is really motivated for this game against Koln. I've been waiting for four weeks," Kompany concluded. "If the players can sense my motivation, we'll have a good foundation for tomorrow's match."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.