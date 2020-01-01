It was an emotional day for me as Manchester United captain against Rochdale - Tuanzebe

The Anglo-Congolese defender recounts his experience of wearing the captain’s armband as a Red Devils senior player

Axel Tuanzebe has described wearing the captain’s armband in Manchester United’s EFL Cup third-round penalty shootout win over Rochdale as an “emotional day.”

He led Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s men to a 5-3 penalty shootout win over Rochdale, after it ended 1-1 in normal time, playing the entire 120 minutes.

The 22-year old Anglo-Congolese – who came through the ranks of United’s academy, grew up in Rochdale, having been born in Dunia, DR Congo.

He made his senior debut for the club on January 2017 and has gone on to make 18 appearances. He also spent time at Aston Villa while in the Championship, on loan, featuring 36 times.

“It was definitely an emotional day for me, a proud day for my family as well. Playing against a team where I grew up is a person's all,” Tuanzebe said in an interview on Manchester United’s Official YouTube Channel.

“Everyone was congratulating me but my focus was to go out there and play a good game.

“You don't really think this far ahead as a young kid coming through. You just think about getting there first. All these stuff are just bonuses, but again I was really proud to lead the team.”

Tuanzebe also exclaimed that captaining the different age grades at youth level was able to prepare him enough to lead the senior team and he is very happy to have achieved it.

“Yeah, I'd say so, but it's different captains. There are captains who lead by example, captains that talk, so as long as you just play what you are good at and express it very well, I believe that's a captain to me.

“Just reaching this kind of goals and ambitions is something everybody wants to achieve especially at your home-grown club. Every academy graduate dreams about playing for United. It's something that is always talked about by every age group, so achieving it is special.”