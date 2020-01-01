'It was a short but great experience' - Uchenna Kanu writes farewell message to Sevilla

The Nigerian striker parted ways with the Spanish outfit after five months and she was thankful for her amazing period at the club

Uchenna Kanu penned an emotional farewell message to Sevilla on Tuesday morning after completing her move from the Spanish outfit to Swedish side Linkopings on Monday.

Kanu joined Sevilla from the United States in January, featuring in six matches in all competitions and inspired Cristian Toro's side to the Women's Cup semi-final before the coronavirus outbreak.

The premature end of the 2019-20 season in Spain due to the Covid-19 pandemic brought an end to her five-month spell with the Spanish Primera Iberdrola outfit.

The 22-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Swedish Damallsvenskan club before the window shut last Saturday and she has described her time at Sevilla as a 'short but great experience'.

"I just wanted to say a big thank you to Sevilla for everything," she wrote on her official Twitter page.

"It was absolutely an honour to have represented and shared these remarkable memories with you all. "Although it was a short one but of course a great experience. I wish you guys success next season and beyond!"

I just wanted to say a big thank you to @SevillaFC_Fem for everything. It was absolutely an honor to have represented and shared these remarkable memories with you all. Although it was a short one but of course a great experience. I wish you guys success next season and beyond!❤️ pic.twitter.com/cNst2T4MeW — UCHENNA KANU (@Ucheofficial19) June 16, 2020

Kanu had represented Nigeria at the age-grade competitions, finished as the top scorer with 10 goals as the West Africans won their maiden Wafu Women's Cup last year in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Nigeria international made her debut at the senior Women's World Cup in France, where she featured in four matches as Nigeria reached the Round of 16 for the first time since 1999.

Before her move to Spain, the winger shot into prominence during her scholarship studies in the USA, where she emerged as the all-time top-scorer with 157 goals and 366 points.

Her excellent showing last year with the country and college saw her nominated for the African Women's Footballer of the Year 2019 award.