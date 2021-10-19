‘It was a little bit annoying Mendy was so good’ – Brentford’s Frank after Chelsea defeat

Brentford manager Thomas Frank believes the world-class display of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was the main reason his side failed to beat Chelsea in their Premier League fixture on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Senegal custodian pulled a man-of-the-match display as the Blues secured a 1-0 win against the promoted side at Brentford Community Stadium.

After Chelsea took the lead through Ben Chilwell in the 45th minute, the second half belonged to the Bees who attacked from all angles seeking to level the scores but Mendy kept them at bay.

“He was the main reason we didn't win. He was absolutely world-class and he's been crazy good for Chelsea, so I just said to him it was a little bit annoying that he was so good, and I just praised him,” Frank told the club’s official website .

“If you want to win anything you need to have a fab keeper and number nine. We managed to keep Romelu Lukaku quiet but unfortunately, we couldn't get past Mendy.

“If you look at Chelsea, they should praise themselves because in terms of how many chances we’ve created it's very good they have a good keeper or they wouldn't have been number one in the league.

“The only thing that I'm thinking is should I have changed the pressure a tiny bit before, but I think when you create five big chances you can't really ask for anymore.

“Normally when the big teams play each other it’s maybe one or two chances created, so no I’m not sure there’s any regret because we did everything we wanted. On another day it works.”

Article continues below

Speaking on why he had a good game against Brentford, former Rennes goalkeeper said after the game: “I am happy with how I performed. It’s down to hard work. I prepared during the week with my teammates and coaches to help the team, and I was able to do that.

“We knew we were coming up against a very difficult team. They have shown that since they got promoted to the Premier League, especially at home against Arsenal and Liverpool. That makes it a really good result.

“It was very hard. There was so much intensity in the game, and a great atmosphere. We had to suffer and we suffered together. We passed the hurdle together. It’s a positive and now we need to build on this momentum in the Champions League.”