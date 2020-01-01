‘It was a dream come true to debut for Vipers SC’ – Amayo

The 20-year-old defender left happy after featuring for the Venoms in the league for the first time ever this season

Vipers SC Ahmed Amayo was left on cloud nine after playing his first match for the club in the Uganda Premier League.

The teenage defender was named in the Venoms’ starting XI against Mbarara City by coach Fred Kajoba on Tuesday. This was his first appearance on the pitch for the Venoms despite making the bench four times during Kajoba’s predecessor, Edward Golola's reign.

“I was so happy when the coach gave me an opportunity to play. I’ve been hopeful and patiently praying for this time to come. It was a fantastic feeling for me. It was a dream come true,” the 20-year-old is quoted by the club website.

“The support given by my teammates on the day was so incredible as it has always been. They have helped my confidence grow. I want to work hard and help my team win as many titles going forward."

Playing in a three-man defence formation alongside fellow teenager Jacob Okao and captain of the day Geoffrey Wasswa, also the team’s vice-captain, many thought Amayo would be hit by stage fright.

But there was no panic on his face. Instead, he played with a nonchalant attitude for over an hour in what can literally be referred to as a near-perfect show.

Amayo was subbed in 66th minute and replaced by Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye to add creativity in the midfield as the team sought to break the deadlock.

The soft-spoken player joined the senior team in August 2019 but did not feature in the first half of the SUPL campaign until he completed his Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) high school examinations.

Amayo is destined to follow in the footsteps of some of the club’s greatest players of the past five years, including Nicholas Wakiro Wadada and Godfrey ‘Jaja Walu’ Walusimbi, who plied their trade abroad and also donned the coveted Uganda Cranes stripe.