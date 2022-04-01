'It's better that I am not involved' - Tuchel isn't interested in meeting possible Chelsea owners

Thomas Tuchel is hoping he can be left out of any talks with prospective new owners to focus on Chelsea's end-of-season run-in.

There's an 11 April deadline set for the four billionaire-led bids to make a final offer to buy the Blues with the winning owner to be decided shortly after.

In preparation for a future takeover, the various parties have access to Chelsea's accounts and can talk to senior staff, with Tuchel rumoured to be of those who they could speak with.

What he said?

"It’s better not to be involved because I think strongly what makes Chelsea strong is everybody knows his role and everybody knows his role is to play to the limit and push yourself to the limit," Tuchel said when asked by reporters at Cobham Training Centre.

"Also it is to understand where your limits are and where your responsibilities lie. I don’t think that would suit me and would help any ongoing process with the sale. That’s why I think it does not help."

What does he think about the Ricketts bid?

The Ricketts family, who own Major League Baseball (MLB) team Chicago Cubs, are one of the four options to take the club from sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich.

However, they've proven unpopular with Blues supporters due to their recent track record leading the Cubs and controversial views from within their family.

This is despite meeting with the Chelsea Supporters Trust (CST) and the club's first black player Paul Canoville. Speaking about the controversial possible owner, Tuchel didn't feel empowered to speak out.

“I cannot change anything," he added. "Some things in life you cannot change so let it go And do what you can influence and this is what we do at the moment.

"I am a person who tries not to worry too much, especially on things about which I have zero influence. And so, right now it is not my role to step up and convince anybody or have preferences I am simply not here for this and I am happy not to be involved in this.

"If needed when we adjust our expectations and the decision is made I will get to know the new owners and see how the new structure is if there is one.

"We should be open for whatever comes because change is not always so negative so we will have a responsibility to do things even better. You can always improve.

"Me, myself I am a bit sad that it cannot continue like it was it was a very good fit for me personally and felt very strong in this kind of structure.

“We will need to ask the new owners the new people in charge how it should change and then we need to adapt.”

