'It's absolutely huge!' – Erling Haaland fires Norway past Wales as Craig Bellamy's men suffer Nations League heartbreak

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Erling Haaland contributed a goal and an assist as Norway defeated Wales 3-1 in Oslo to leapfrog Craig Bellamy's side in Group A4. The result leaves Wales facing a relegation play-off in March, while Haaland celebrated a massive milestone for his national team.

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Haaland inspires Norway to victory over Wales in Oslo

Erling Haaland played a decisive role as Norway secured a vital 3-1 victory over Wales in Oslo, avenging last month's defeat in Cardiff and condemning Craig Bellamy's side to the bottom of UEFA Nations League Group A4. After a goalless first half where Wales created the better chances, the hosts turned the screw after the break.

Antonio Nusa broke the deadlock on the hour mark before combining with Haaland to set up substitute Andreas Schjelderup for Norway's second. Although David Brooks pulled a goal back with a delicate chipped finish, Haaland sealed the result from the penalty spot.

Haaland hails 'absolutely huge' win after milestone strike

The victory marked a significant turning point for Norway's golden generation after a challenging campaign that saw them drop to the foot of the group prior to kick-off. For Haaland, netting his 66th international goal from just 60 caps further cemented his legendary status.

Reflecting on the hard-fought triumph and the journey of the national team, Haaland expressed his immense pride to TV2 Norway:

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"It's absolutely huge. We've been on a fantastic journey together... It's something really special to be part of."

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Nusa and Bellamy reflect on high-intensity battle

Match-winner Antonio Nusa admitted that Norway had to weather a difficult storm in the first half before finding their rhythm after the interval.

"It was a tough start for us, I'm not going to lie. I felt we couldn't really find our rhythm. Scoring the first goal helped, then came the second and the third. It was absolutely fantastic," Nusa said.

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Meanwhile, Wales boss Craig Bellamy took pride in his side's brave approach in Oslo, despite costly lapses in concentration.

"We wanted to take the game to Norway here. We didn't want to just sit back. I always thought we were in the game and there were really good moments from us," Bellamy told BBC Sport. "It was just our final ball, at times, could have been better... In that period just after half-time, we dropped our intensity a bit."

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Relegation play-offs loom for Wales

The defeat means Wales will finish bottom of Group A4 regardless of their final fixture at home against reigning champions Portugal on Tuesday. With an inferior head-to-head record against Norway and Denmark, Bellamy's men are almost certain to face a League B relegation play-off in March.

Furthermore, the outcome confirms that Wales will miss out on being among the top seeds for the Euro 2028 qualifying draw.

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As Norway celebrate preserving their top-tier status behind Haaland's brilliance, Wales must regroup ahead of a challenging spring.