'It's absolutely huge!' – Erling Haaland fires Norway past Wales as Craig Bellamy's men suffer Nations League heartbreak

Erling Haaland contributed a goal and an assist as Norway defeated Wales 3-1 in Oslo to leapfrog Craig Bellamy's side in Group A4. The result leaves Wales facing a relegation play-off in March, while Haaland celebrated a massive milestone for his national team.
Haaland inspires Norway to victory over Wales in Oslo
Erling Haaland played a decisive role as Norway secured a vital 3-1 victory over Wales in Oslo, avenging last month's defeat in Cardiff and condemning Craig Bellamy's side to the bottom of UEFA Nations League Group A4. After a goalless first half where Wales created the better chances, the hosts turned the screw after the break.
Antonio Nusa broke the deadlock on the hour mark before combining with Haaland to set up substitute Andreas Schjelderup for Norway's second. Although David Brooks pulled a goal back with a delicate chipped finish, Haaland sealed the result from the penalty spot.
Haaland hails 'absolutely huge' win after milestone strike
The victory marked a significant turning point for Norway's golden generation after a challenging campaign that saw them drop to the foot of the group prior to kick-off. For Haaland, netting his 66th international goal from just 60 caps further cemented his legendary status.
Reflecting on the hard-fought triumph and the journey of the national team, Haaland expressed his immense pride to TV2 Norway:
"It's absolutely huge. We've been on a fantastic journey together... It's something really special to be part of."
Nusa and Bellamy reflect on high-intensity battle
Match-winner Antonio Nusa admitted that Norway had to weather a difficult storm in the first half before finding their rhythm after the interval.
"It was a tough start for us, I'm not going to lie. I felt we couldn't really find our rhythm. Scoring the first goal helped, then came the second and the third. It was absolutely fantastic," Nusa said.
Meanwhile, Wales boss Craig Bellamy took pride in his side's brave approach in Oslo, despite costly lapses in concentration.
"We wanted to take the game to Norway here. We didn't want to just sit back. I always thought we were in the game and there were really good moments from us," Bellamy told BBC Sport. "It was just our final ball, at times, could have been better... In that period just after half-time, we dropped our intensity a bit."
Relegation play-offs loom for Wales
The defeat means Wales will finish bottom of Group A4 regardless of their final fixture at home against reigning champions Portugal on Tuesday. With an inferior head-to-head record against Norway and Denmark, Bellamy's men are almost certain to face a League B relegation play-off in March.
Furthermore, the outcome confirms that Wales will miss out on being among the top seeds for the Euro 2028 qualifying draw.
As Norway celebrate preserving their top-tier status behind Haaland's brilliance, Wales must regroup ahead of a challenging spring.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.