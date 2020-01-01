It is still early for Vipers SC to start talking about the title – Golola

The Venoms’ coach insists they are yet to have an advantage in the title race despite opening a seven-point gap at the summit

Vipers SC coach Edward Golola has dismissed claims his side has taken a step towards winning the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) title.

Denis Mwemezi and Fahad Bayo each scored a brace as rampant Vipers comfortably dispatched struggling Proline FC 4-2 to move seven points ahead of KCCA FC on Tuesday.

Despite the seven-point lead they enjoy, coach Golola insists it was too early to celebrate.



"I thank my boys for playing under instructions,” Golola told reporters after the match played at Lugogo Stadium in Kampala.

“The title race is still open despite our potential rivals KCCA and SC Villa losing their games. I don’t think we need to celebrate now, but all we need to do is to make sure we keep the focus and win our matches until the end of the season.

“I have asked my players not to look at the table but also to take it a game at a time, that is the only way we can achieve our targets for the season.”

Vipers dominated throughout the game and could have scored more in the first half but Proline goalkeeper Hassan Matovu saved his side from humiliation.



On form forward, Diego Hamis Kizza gave Proline the lead as early as the eighth minute but the joy was short-lived as Denis Mwemezi equalised in the eleventh minute heading in Paul Willa's cross.



Bayo then scored his tenth goal of the season in the 13th minute after meeting Paul Mucureezi's freakish pass following another Willa cross. Man of the match Mwemezi then made it 3-1 in the 20th minute to help his side take a commanding lead at half time.



In the 57th minute, Bayo scored from the spot after Proline defender Ibrahim Sendi fouled Mwemezi in the box.