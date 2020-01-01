‘It is never a walkover’ – Onyango warns Uganda to be wary of South Sudan

The experienced custodian calls on his teammates not to underrate their opponents when they clash in the qualifier on Thursday

Uganda Cranes custodian Denis Onyango has cautioned his teammates not to underrate South Sudan when the two sides clash in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The two nations will face off in the first of their two meetings set for November in Kampala on Thursday before the return leg is set for Kenya on November 17.

Onyango, who turns out for South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns says by reaching the group stages of the competition, their opponents have proved they are no pushovers and should be handled with care.

More teams

“It is never a walk-over in football,” Onyango said as quoted by Kawowo Sports. “The fact they made it to the group stages shows they have the quality to play at any stage.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“To us, it is all about winning and remaining focused. They are a very resilient team as they fight up to the last end. We need to take our chances created in the game. Our dear fans, we shall miss them but should support us from home.

“They are our neighbours and that makes it more difficult for us but all we need is a win. We need to go hard on them and get maximum points.”

On Wednesday, Uganda suffered a huge blow after striker Alexis Bbakka pulled out of the squad owing to injury. The Umea FC forward was among 20 foreign-based players summoned by coach Johnathan McKinstry for the double-header against South Sudan.

The striker was part of the team that faced Burkina Faso last year in a game that ended in a 0-0 draw in Ouagadougou. Alex Kakuba and Uche Ikpeazu are the others who have withdrawn from the squad preparing to face the Bright Stars on Thursday.

Wycombe Wanderers’ Ikpeazu was set to make his Uganda debut but an injury suffered while turning out for the club has denied him the chance.

Edirisa Lubega, Kizito Luwagga, Ronald Mukiibi, and Joseph Ochaya are the foreign-based players who have already linked up with seven local players that were picked from an initial list of 20.

Goalkeepers: Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al-Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA).

Article continues below

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awany (Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Elvis Bwomono (Southend, England), Dissan Galiwango (Vipers), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Patrick Mbowa (URA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK, Sweden).

Midfielders: Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou, Algeria), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Shafic Kagimu (URA).

Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), William Luwagga Kizito (Hapoel, Israel), Edirisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Fahad Bayo (Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA FC).