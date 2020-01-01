"It has been the worst seven months" - Uganda Cranes prodigy Okello

The youngster admits he is keen continuing developing and achieve his other objectives

Creative midfielder Allan Okello has termed the year as 'terrible' for everyone owing to the impact brought about by Covid-19.

The Uganda Cranes midfielder joined Algeria's top-tier side Paradou AC in January after his impressive displays with Ugandan Premier League side KCCA FC. However, the pandemic led to the suspension of the top-tier matches to cub the spread of the virus.

"It has been a terrible year for everyone, and to me, it has been the worst seven months because of this lockdown," Okello told KCCA TV.

"It has been very terrible, my lockdown has been hell, I miss my family, friends, and everyone who used to be close to me. I have been alone on this side and bored and lonely. But I have nothing to do, I have to go through It. I know with time, we are going to cope with everything."

The 20-year-old has been training alone to ensure he remains fit and ready once football resumes in North Africa.

"At this moment it’s all about personal training and working on our weaknesses, so we have a lot of different routines given to us by our coaches," Okello continued.

"That is all you have to go through in this moment to keep us in shape, keep physically and mentally fit."

The youngster states playing abroad was one of his targets, but there is much to be achieved.

"Like any other player in the world, we all have different ambitions at the moment, no matter where you reach regardless of where you are.

"At KCCA I had an ambition of getting where I am today, and where I am, I have another bigger ambition of getting much better than where I am today.

"But I need to keep on working hard. Within a few years, I have much bigger ambitions of getting much more forward to a better place than here but at the moment I am happy here."

Okello has been steadily rising at the club and international level. He was part of the KCCA team that won the league in the 29018/19 season before Paradou came calling.