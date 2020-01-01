'It has been surreal ever since I joined Express FC' - Mayanja

The forward is optimistic about making his debut for the Red Eagles against Bright Stars on Saturday

Express FC youngster Ivan Mayanja believes the unity in the team is a sign of success.

The attacker joined the six-time Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions in the recently closed transfer window from Fufa Big League side Catda FC. The striker has since expressed his feelings after joining the Wankulukuku-based charges.

"For me, it has been surreal ever since I joined Express FC," Mayanja said on Thursday.

"Everyone has helped me settle in and I am grateful. Management has done tremendously well, so has the technical team; and as for the players, we are a family which for me is a sign of success."

The new signing was an unused substitute in his team's league assignment against Onduparaka.

The Red Eagles came into the match seeking a positive start and they indeed took a deserved lead in the 11th minute when Frank Kalanda converted from the penalty spot.

Despite taking the lead, Express still looked vulnerable at the back and it needed the experience of Uganda international defender Murushid Juuko to deny Onduparaka, as he raced to clear a ball that was rolling into an empty net in the 18th minute.

Godfrey Lwesibawa of Express was booked in the 20th minute as Onduparaka continued to search for a leveller which never came, with the teams heading into the half-time break with Express leading 1-0.

Earlier, Express suffered a set-back in the 26th minute with midfielder Ibrahim Kayiwa picking up a knock and was replaced by Charles Musiige, allowing the Caterpillars to mount more attacks but Mathias Muwanga was the difference with good stops.

After the recess, Kabong continued his fine display and in the 68th minute all hell broke loose when Express skipper Enock Walusimbi was sent off for handling the ball deliberately in the box, and Kabong made no mistake sending Mathias Muwanga the opposite way for a 1-1 draw.

"I am glad I made the travelling squad," Mayanja stated.

"We prepared well for the game and the boys put up a good fight. Sadly, our captain [Enock Walusimbi] got sent off but I am happy the boys soldiered on."

On Saturday, December 12, the former champions will be hosting Bright Stars and Mayanja hopes he will make his debut for his new team.

"We have learned from our mistakes and we are ready. I am personally looking forward to making my debut and helping the team win."