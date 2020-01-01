'It doesn't shake, its heart beats' - the story of Boca Juniors's unique Bombonera home

Towering over the port neighbourhood of La Boca, for 80 years the Xeneize's stadium has stood as one of football's most intimidating venues

To the residents of La Boca, it must have felt as if a giant were growing in their midsts. Amongst the multi-coloured labyrinth of wood and tin-decked houses of Buenos Aires' port neighbourhood, thousands of tonnes of cement and steel went into creating a veritable monster, a stadium which, although it carries the name of former Boca Juniors president Alberto J. Armando, is universally known by another, more suitably picturesque moniker.

The end result was the Bombonera, now one of the world's most distinctive, celebrated homes of football. Boca's home has now stood for 80 years, but still retains the unique design and booming acoustics that mark it out as an icon in the field of sporting architecture.

Creating such an imposing stadium in the first place was a considerable feat of planning, and the brainchild of a Slovenian architect who arrived in Buenos Aires by way of Italy.

Viktor Sulcic, who took up an invitation to emigrate across the Atlantic in 1924 due to the arrival of Benito Mussolini's fascist regime in power, already enjoyed a burgeoning reputation in his adopted home, designing several important municipal buildings including the Argentine capital's central fruit and vegetable market. Something of a renaissance man, he was also a renowned painter and in his later years went on to become an author and poet.

Transforming Boca's wooden-terraced old stadium into a modern sporting venue, however, was a whole different prospect; not least because the crowded streets of the neighbourhood required the entire project fit into a space little larger than one city block. Sulcic tackled that fundamental issue by simply building up, almost at a right angle to the playing surface below, and sustaining the structure through the copious - and at the time novel - use of reinforced concrete.

On one side of the stadium, residents of what is now Del Valle Iberlucea street refused to sell their homes in order to facilitate construction (and still do) – leading to the installation of a thin row of boxes that ruin the Bombonera's symmetry but add infinite charm.

Sulkic's creation was ready to open on May 25, 1940, just two years after the first stone had been ceremonially lain by President of Argentina Agustin Pedro Justo. The following year the second tier of the stadium was officially unveiled, followed by a third layer in 1953 that gives the Bombonera – or 'the chocolate box' (legend has it the architect used to carry one to meetings after noticing that his design bore an uncanny resemblance) – such a dizzying, gravity-defying pitch as well as taking the capacity up to 100,000 people.

“It doesn't shake, its heart beats,” Boca fans say of their home: in any case, standing up in the heavens while below the entire concrete construction sways remains an unsettling experience for any first-time visitor.

Even away from match-days the Bombonera is an imposing yet elegant sight, retaining its mystique in a way few stadiums can while they lay dormant and attracting hundreds of thousands of tourists each year. Italian author Alessandro Baricco perhaps best summed up the sensation when he wrote: “La Bombonera while empty is comparable to how you feel watching the people you love while they sleep.”

But to truly appreciate its charms one must attend while Boca are in full flow, to witness the sea of blue and yellow in the terraces, the incessant drum beat from behind the goal, the deafening roar that reverberates from all four corners when a Diego Maradona, a Juan Roman Riquelme, a Martin Palermo or Carlos Tevez breaks the net and wheels away towards the towering wire fences barely containing the home support to celebrate. It is a privilege that, in 2020, has become even more special for being so difficult to attain.

Today the Bombonera's 50,000+ capacity is woefully insufficient for a club that boasts millions of fans the length and breadth of Argentina. Membership subscriptions, the only guarantee of attending home games on a regular basis have been closed for years and are akin in their value and rarity to those of the Green Bay Packers in the NFL.

Behind those lucky few stand more than 100,000 'associate members', fans who pay reduced monthly dues for the mere chance to pick up a ticket that full members cannot use for any given game.

Supporters are nevertheless fiercely devoted to their home: former president Daniel Angelici's mere suggestion that a new Bombonera could be built away from the confines of the corners of Brandsen, Iberlucea and Aristobulo del Valle street and the Roca railroads was met with widespread outrage, causing the plan to be shelved almost immediately.

New chief Jorge Amor Ameal, who won Boca's elections in December with Riquelme on his ticket as vice-president, instead backed the 'Bombonera 360' project, which would complete the interrupted ring of the stadium while maintaining its terracing, bringing capacity up to around 75,000.

Early negotiations with those residents who would need to sell their land, however, have not prospered: “We have met several times and never reached an agreement,” Ruben Lopresti, who represents the La Boca neighbours, fired to TyC Sports in a recent interview. “If [Ameal] says otherwise he is lying.

“He invited us to his bunker before the elections and started talking as if it had all been worked out, trying to impose on us a price for the houses... he shouted at us in an arrogant tone.” The cost of the works, estimated at US$80 million, is another significant obstacle in the cash-strapped world of Argentine football, an issue which will only worsen given the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Boca's frustrations, however, are music to the ears of football's romantics who would like nothing more than for this iconic venue to continue weathering the years unchanged and untouched. The Bombonera's imperfections are what make it such an appealing stadium, from its swaying stands to that row of boxes that forms the ground's improvised fourth wall. Its heart may lie silent in these long, difficult months, but the roar of the Xeneize faithful will soon return, louder and more intimidating than ever.