'It doesn't really faze me' - Alexander-Arnold unconcerned by Cafu's Ballon d'Or talk

The Liverpool full-back thanked the Brazil great for his "massive praise", but insisted he wasn't too preoccupied with it

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is unfazed about individual honours, but the full-back thanked Cafu after the Brazil great said he could win the Ballon d'Or.

The 21-year-old Alexander-Arnold has played a key role in Liverpool's dominant season so far, leading Cafu to suggest the right-back can win a Ballon d'Or.

Following a fantastic campaign en route a Champions League victory this season, Alexander-Arnold hasn't missed a beat as he's scored two goals and provided 12 assists in 35 games this season.

More teams

Speaking ahead of his side's Champions League last-16 first leg against Atletico Madrid, Alexander-Arnold was thankful, but added individual prizes were not a focus.

"Obviously massive praise from a legend of the game. It's something that I'm really thankful for and obviously I have to give thanks to him for them words," he told a news conference.

"I try to be the best player I can be. I think it's obviously a team game, so it's about the players I have around me. The players I have in training, the manager, the support I have all around me that enables me to be as good as I can be.

"Accolades may or may not come in the future, it doesn't really faze me as much as maybe it does other players."

The Ballon d'Or has traditionally been won by attacking players, something Cafu suggested needed to change.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also praised Alexander-Arnold, although the German boss isn't fully sure about the Ballon d'Or talk.

"Any football experts in? Did Cafu win the Ballon d'Or? So, he thinks obviously a right-back should win the Ballon d'Or?" he said.

Article continues below

"I couldn't love Trent Alexander-Arnold more. I admire his skills, he's a wonderful boy, character all that stuff. But it's a very positive message from Cafu.

"Yes, he has big potential. If he will win the Ballon d'Or I have no idea. Thank you Cafu for being a really nice fella, obviously."

Following this week's visit to Atletico Madrid, Liverpool will face West Ham as the Reds look to take yet another step towards a long-awaited Premier League title