ISL: Mumbai City FC complete Hugo Boumous transfer from FC Goa

The Mumbaikars paid a record transfer fee to sign the French-Moroccan...

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City FC have announced that they have completed the signing of Hugo Boumous from FC Goa on a two-deal deal.

Although the club mentioned "an undisclosed fee" in their statement, Goal had reported in mid-September that the Islanders activated the player's release clause for which they had to shell out ₹1.6 crores to the Goan side.

More to follow...