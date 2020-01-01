ISL: Mumbai City announce Ahmed Jahouh signing

The Moroccan midfielder's announcement complete the exodus of personnel from FC Goa to Mumbai City...

Mumbai City FC have announced the signing of midfield maestro Ahmed Jahouh on a two-year deal, on Thursday.

The 32-year-old was with FC Goa for the last three seasons wherein he has set multiple records for all-time highest number of passes (4,374), tackles (413) and touches (5,293) that implies the impact he can have at the Islanders where he will reunite with Sergio Lobera and former Goa team-mates Hugo Boumous, Mourtada Fall and Mandar Rao Dessai.

Earlier when the Islanders declared that Lobera will lead the side as head coach, it was also confirmed that the support staff released by Goa in Jesus Tato and Manuel Sayabera would continue to work with the former Barcelona assistant at Mumbai.

Mumbai City, backed by the City Football Group (CFG), have also raked up the likes of Adam le Fondre from Sydney FC and Bartholomew Ogbeche from Kerala Blasters and Indian signings such as Ayush Chhikara, Vikram Partap Singh and Farukh Choudhary.

Jahouh had last extended his stay with the Gaurs for a season until 2019-20 and upon failing to reach an agreement for another year decided to jump the ship to Mumbai City after helping Goa qualify for the 2021 AFC Champions League and previously to a runners-up spot in the ISL besides a 2019 Super Cup title and the 2019-20 ISL League Shield.

Having began his senior playing career with Ittihad Khemisset, he switched to Moghreb Tetouan in 2010 where won two league titles in five years and spent a couple of seasons towards the end under Lobera and teammate Mourtada Fall before moving to Raja Casablanca and FUS Rabat, all in Morocco. The move to Goa was Jahouh's first overseas assignment and is now set to continue with India sojourn.

Football is an art.. and we've got the artist.



Take your seats, #TheJahouhShow is about to begin. ✨🔵 pic.twitter.com/hcKZ7KfNzn — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 22, 2020

Commenting on his move to Mumbai, Jahouh said, "It is an honour to be here at Mumbai City among some of the best players in the country. I have spent three years in India and I believe that I have a lot left to achieve. When I spoke to the management here at Mumbai City about the targets and the vision they have, I was convinced that this Club is where I wanted to be. And of course, a chance to reunite once again with coach Sergio Lobera was too good to pass up."

Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera expressed his delight on the signing and stated, "Ahmed is, and I’ve said this before, someone who can control the game. He is an exceptional player and having worked with Ahmed before, I know he can make a difference. He is has the experience to help us in the games and he can help bring the best out of those around him as well. Ahmed will fit in perfectly with the extremely talented squad we are building here and I am happy to have him at Mumbai City."