'Our future is in the next 90 minutes' - FC Goa's Juan Ferrando highlights importance of Hyderabad tie

The Spanish coach felt that he has helped the Gaurs improve through the course of the season...

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando pointed out that their final match of the league stage of this Indian Super League (ISL) season against Hyderabad FC will decide the future of the club.

With NorthEast United already booking their place in the top-four along with Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan, only one among Goa and Hyderabad can fill in the remaining berth.

Ferrando explains FC Goa's philosophy

"In the end, it's necessary to know what happened (in the 23 goals conceded). Six goals in penalty and more or less 10 goals in set-pieces. For me, it's a problem if we concede goals when the opponent is better than us. Something it's because of a wrong decision in the press or because we didn't put our focus on the cross or second ball. Of course, it's necessary to improve but I'm not scared about this point," said the Spanish coach.

While a draw is sufficient for Goa, nothing less than a win will do for Hyderabad. However, Ferrando maintained this team will not play for a draw as such a negative approach is not part of the club's psyche.

"We have the same plan. If we are winning 1-0, our mentality is to score the second. If we are winning 2-0, our mentality is to score the third goal. The mentality is the same after 1-1, to go to 2-1 and after 2-1, to go to 3-1. With this mentality, it's possible to improve the squad. For example, if we are winning 1-0 and the mentality of the players is to waste time and not to think about the second goal, for sure we have a problem because it's impossible to improve [in this way]. I'm happy that the team all the time is thinking about the new limit (scoring another goal)," he elaborated.

"We want to play in attack because we want to win. The first rule in professional football, development (football), if you play (football) in the school or in the park, your target is to score goals. Of course, when you are working in attack it's necessary to control some spaces because there are transitions but the players will only enjoy because you want to play in attack all the time. We are only thinking about winning, not in draws," he added.

It is down to the last game?

"Thinking about 19 games, the season has reduced to one game. This is football life but I don't think that our success depends on this one game. Of course, it's necessary to keep calm. I hope we will be in the play-offs in two or three weeks. It's so confusing after five months in the hotel, there is a lot of pressure and stress. In the end, we need time to decide if we had a very good season or not.

"About the injuries, I can lose energy in this case. The decisions of the referees in the case of red cards were sometimes were very strange decisions. I'm very happy with the squad but I'm upset because we did not have much time to work. For me, it's very necessary to work with individual players. It's difficult when you play on Saturday, and then a game on Wednesday. It's very difficult to work with a team with different plans. Of course, I'm happy with the players because every day, after a win, draw or loss, they are working. In the end, we are a team and this is the most important thing for me," Ferrando opined.

Ferrando's opinion on players who came in the January window

"We lost Brandon (Fernandes) to injury but it's not a worry because sometimes you play Romario (Jesuraj), Redeem (Tlang) or sometimes Devendra (Murgaogar) in his position and I'm very happy because they ( Jesuraj, Tlang and Devendra) worked very hard. Of course, they have different characteristics (as compared to Brandon) but they helped the team a lot," Ferrando continued to analyse the January transfer dealings of the club.

"In the case of Lenny (Rodrigues moving to ATK Mohun Bagan), Glan Martins is come in his position. With Princeton (Rebello) and Glan, I think I'm very happy with this team after the winter window. Glan and Princeton for me are the best number 6 (pair) in the Indian Super League," claimed the Goa coach.

Juan Ferrando's future?

"We are only thinking about tomorrow. My focus is only on Hyderabad because you know after five months, our future is in the next 90 minutes," Ferrando brushed aside questions pertaining to his future with the club.

"Yeah (Goa could have won more games) but in the end, it's very important to think game by game. For example, we have training now and depending on that we decide about our line-up and plan," Ferrando signed off.