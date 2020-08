ISL: Jamshedpur FC set to sign Nerijus Valskis from Chennaiyin FC

The ISL 2019-20 season Golden Boot winner is all set to leave Chennaiyin FC to join the Men of Steel...

Jamshedpur FC are all set to sign Lithuanian international striker Nerijus Valskis from Chennaiyin FC on a two-year deal, Goal can confirm.

The 33-year-old striker made a name for himself in his debut season in India and picked up the Golden Boot Award in the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) scoring 15 goals in 20 matches for Chennaiyin FC. He also had six assists to his name.

The Lithuanian spearheaded Chennaiyin’s attack last season and had played a crucial role in the club’s miraculous turnaround that led them to the final of the competition. He is now all set to reunite with his coach Owen Coyle who recently joined Jamshedpur as their head coach.

