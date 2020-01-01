FSDL chairperson Nita Ambani - It has been a landmark year in ISL

The FSDL supremo Suggested that the ISL have no plans to expand in the coming season....

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) chairperson Nita Ambani congratulated Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season's league stage winners FC Goa for becoming the first ever Indian club to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage.

Expressing her delight over the Gaurs' achievement, Mrs. Ambani said, "We are delighted fc goa created history by getting a slot to play in ACL. It is a dream to see India qualify for World Cup 26. As you know it will be a 48 teams World Cup with 8 slots for Asia. We are currently 19th and if we can make it to 12th within 2 years we have a good chance."

When asked if the league is thinking of expanding in the coming season, the FSDL chairperson said, "We are rapidly growing with 10 teams. Our TV viewership has grown by almost 40 percent, viewership on digital has grown by 80 per cent. We are a six-year old league so we don't want to grow too quickly so that it becomes difficult to manage everything."

More teams

Nita Ambani further mentioned that it has been an excellent year for the league considering several landmark events happened this season.

"It has been a landmark year in ISL. We had so many big things. This Premier League tie-up. Mohun Bagan joining with ATK, City Football Group (CFG) investments in Mumbai City FC and now Goa making it to the ACL."







