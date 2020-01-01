ISL final likely to be held behind closed doors

Following a Government directive, the final in Goa could be held without the presence of any fans in the stadium...

The Indian Super League (ISL) final set to be held in Goa on Saturday is likely to be a 'behind closed doors' affair, following a government directive.

The final, set to be contested between Chennaiyin FC and ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, will most likely see no fans in attendance due to preventive measures being enforced to prevent a mass outbreak of COVID 19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has been wreaking havoc all over the world.

This follows a directive from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to the Indian Olympic Association (IOC), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and all other recognised sports bodies including the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The directive asks the sports bodies to adhere to the advice to not conduct any sporting event with public gathering. However, it states, "In the event the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing the gathering of people, including spectators."

The AIFF will most likely have to adhere to the instruction from the central government and ensure the ISL final is held without any fans present.

India has had almost 68 confirmed cases of COVID 19 and the preventive measures are likely to be enforced strictly to ensure there is no mass outbreak.