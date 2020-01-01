ISL: Edu Garcia signs two-year contract extension with ATK Mohun Bagan FC

The Green and Maroons have secured the service of Spanish midfielder Edu Garcia for two more seasons...

Spanish midfielder Edu Garcia has penned a fresh two-year deal with ATK Mohun Bagan which will keep him at the club until 2022.

On Thursday, the Green and Maroons officially confirmed the news of retaining their talismanic Spaniard for two more years.

After signing the contract extension, the midfielder said, “I am very happy to continue playing in Kolkata and in the ISL for another two years. I am looking forward to wearing the Green & Maroon jersey and will give my best to the club.”

Edu Garcia had joined ATK in the middle of the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) season and had appeared for them in six ISL matches where he had scored three goals. His impressive show in the second half of the season had prompted the Kolkata club to offer him a one-year contract at the beginning of the 2019-20 season.

Under Antonio Lopez Habas last year, Garcia had appeared in 16 matches in the ISL out of which he had started in 10 games. He had scored six goals, provided three assists and completed 458 passes. He had also scored in the ISL final against Chennaiyin FC.

Along with Roy Krishna and David Williams, Garcia played a vital role for ATK last season and was one of the key architects behind a successful title-winning season for the club.

ATKMB have already bolstered their rearguard by signing Subhasish Bose from Mumbai City FC. Frontman Roy Krishna has already extended his contract with the Green and Maroons and along with the Fijian they have been able to retain the core of the team in the likes of David Williams, Carl McHugh, Prabir Das and Pronay Halder.