Edu Bedia pens an extension with FC Goa

The former Hercules medio has extended his stay with the Goan franchise…

FC Goa have managed to extend the deal of Edu Bedia, Goal can confirm.

The Spaniard made 10 appearances last season and scored five goals, which includes a strike against Chennaiyin FC in the second leg of the last play-offs. However, he didn’t make many starts in the Indian Super League (ISL) last season primarily owing to injury concerns and the good run of form of Hugo Boumous.

Bedia is known for his long range strikes and exceptional ball control. His ability to thread a pass to split the opposition defence has been well documented in the ISL. Though he did not get much game time last season, Bedia remains a skillful player and it is a good decision from Goa to retain him.

Bedia has plied his trade for the likes of Real Zaragoza and also the ‘B’ team of Catalan giants Barcelona. He was also part of the Spanish Under-21 team for whom he made two appearances.

The 31-year-old has been a part of the Gaurs since 2017 and will play his fourth season with the club now.

FC Goa are also interested in retaining centre-back Mourtada Fall but the Moroccan is waiting on a potential contract offer from a Qatari club. Fall also has strong interest from a couple of other ISL clubs as well.