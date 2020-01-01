ISL: East Bengal sign former Southampton defender Daniel Fox

The experienced defender becomes the fourth foreign signing of the club ahead of the upcoming ISL season...

Former Southampton and Nottingham Forest defender Daniel Fox joins East Bengal ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season.

Fox, a youth product of Everton, had started his professional career with the Toffees but did not play a single match. During the 2009-10 season, he had joined Scottish giants Celtic.

Other than Celtic, Fox has also played for Burnley and Southampton in the Premier League. Last season, he played for Wigan Athletic in the Championship.

On joining the Red and Golds, the experienced defender opined, “I am thrilled to be a part of SC East Bengal, a club rich in history. I’ve rubbed shoulders with the very best in the Premier League and would love to share the benefit of my experience with the squad. The challenge of representing the Red and Gold motivates me to reach for new heights.”

Fox made his international debut for Scotland in 2009 against Wales. He has played a total of four international matches for the Scots.

The 34-year-old defender, who has a vast experience of playing in Scotland and England, becomes the fourth foreign signing of the club this season after Scott Neville, Anthony Pilkington and Aaron Joshua Amadi-Holloway.

East Bengal are currently in Goa and the players and the coaching staff will undergo a 14-day quarantine period before they can start their pre-season training.

Manager Robbie Fowler and his coaching staff are already in India along with Fox, Pilkington and Amadi-Holloway. The rest of the foreign contingent is expected to arrive in Goa soon.