East Bengal have adapted well - Chennaiyin FC's Csaba László expecting a tough game for the Red and Golds

The Chennaiyin FC boss doesn’t want to risk Esmaël Gonçalves for the game against East Bengal…

Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba László doesn’t believe that his side are the favourites going into the tie against East Bengal on Saturday evening.

The Red and Golds are searching for their first win while Chennaiyin FC are looking to establish themselves in the top half of the Indian Super League (ISL) table with a few consecutive victories.

They registered a 2-1 win over FC Goa in their last game, a match which they should have won by a bigger margin given the number of goal scoring opportunities they created.

“There is always pressure. If you get two victories in a row you get very close to the top four. And two defeats will see you go down very quickly. Even yesterday (FC Goa versus Jamshedpur), it was a very up and down game. Everyone is looking to win games and (it’s) not very tactical. It will be a tough game for us. They are a new team but they have adapted well. We have to concentrate very well and remain focussed,” said László.

They will miss the services of right-back Reagan Singh due to accumulation of four yellow cards. Edwin Vanspaul and Aimol Reamsochung are the two options Lazslo has to replace the suspended Singh.

“In football this is normal. I have a different solution to this problem. We will be able to replace him. He has surprised me very much with his performances. He has done a very good job. But we can definitely replace him,” said the former Uganda national team coach.

Chennaiyin FC have used Deepak Tangri in every game this season and the defensive midfielder has put in a consistent shift in each of the six matches. Rahim Ali too has been impressive from the bench and the former Indian Arrows forward scored the winner in the last match.

“At the beginning of the season, he was new for me. Ali and Deepak are two talented players. I had a target to give them more minutes and get them more involved. Deepak is interesting as he is a central defensive player but he can play as a number six.

“Ali didn't really understand what I was asking from him in the beginning. But after the injury, he is a changed player and he is understanding my needs. He is trying very much to show how good he is. We have to lead them the right way,” explained the former Dundee United coach.

Esmaël Gonçalves, known as Isma, picked up a hamstring injury against Mumbai City FC and the Chennaiyin FC coach was asked whether the former Pakhtakor Tashkent forward would be fit to start.

“I don't think so. He can play for 10-to-15 minutes. Maybe (start) for the next game (against ATK Mohun Bagan). But for this game, it will be better to rest him,” he replied.

He also spoke on the importance of rotating the squad in order to keep the players fresh as games come in thick and fast this season in the ISL.

“Rotation is good but we had some injuries. Rafa (Rafael Crivellaro) was tired (in one of the games) and we replaced him. I will see who is 100 per cent and then take a call. The yellow card issue is also there. When Isma gets back, we will have more options. But generally, rotation is good and we have been doing so,” signed off the experienced coach.